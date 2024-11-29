Desenio Group AB (OSTO:DSNO) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Profitability Amid ...

Release Date: November 28, 2024

Positive Points

Desenio Group AB (OSTO:DSNO) achieved an increase in operational efficiency, leading to improved profitability despite a decline in sales.

The company's adjusted EBITA margin increased to 12.1% in Q3 2024, up from 11% in Q3 2023, due to improved efficiency in fulfillment and administration costs.

Gross margin improved from 83.3% in Q3 2023 to 85.2% in Q3 2024, driven by a favorable product mix.

Desenio Group AB maintained a steady share of voice in key markets, increasing its presence in the US and Germany.

The company reported a positive operating cash flow of 2.3 million SEK during the quarter, despite lower sales and inventory buildup for the high season.

Negative Points

Net sales decreased by 15.6% in Q3 2024 compared to the same period last year, reflecting a challenging market environment.

Sales in the Nordics decreased by 4%, core Europe by 19%, the rest of Europe by 25%, and the rest of the world by 13%, indicating widespread sales challenges.

Marketing costs remained high, with the cost in relation to net sales unchanged from the previous year, impacting overall profitability.

The company is facing ongoing challenges with refinancing its issued bonds, which has led to delays in reporting.

Desenio Group AB's net interest payments on outstanding bonds amounted to 24.8 million SEK, contributing to financial pressure.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the tax situation, should we expect a tax reimbursement next year? A: Unidentified_2: We will not receive a reimbursement for 2024 as we are adjusting the tax payments in Q4. However, we will receive a reimbursement for 2023 in Q4.

Q: What was the product mix split between posters and frames in Q3 compared to last year? A: Unidentified_1: We do not disclose the exact split, but there was a somewhat higher share of posters this year compared to last year.

Q: Is the use of the term "refinancing" instead of "restructuring" regarding the bond maturity situation deliberate? A: Unidentified_1: The use of "refinancing" rather than "restructuring" is not deliberate and might just be a language nuance. We are in constructive discussions and will announce the outcome once finalized.

Q: The new guidance indicates a midterm EBIT margin of more than 15%. Has the competitive situation changed, or do you need a bigger space now? A: Unidentified_1: Compared to 2019, we have increased gross margins but face higher marketing costs due to increased competition. The competitive landscape has shifted, with fewer small competitors but increased pressure from Chinese marketplaces like TMU.

