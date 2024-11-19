Toronto author Anne Michaels wins Giller Prize for novel 'Held'

TORONTO — Anne Michaels won the Giller Prize for her novel “Held,” a multi-generational examination of war and trauma.

The Giller jury cited the novel as an impactful and hypnotic exploration of mortality, resilience and desires.

Michaels appealed for “unity” among “all the arts” during her speech at the Toronto ceremony, held under the shadow of anti-war protests by other members of the literary community.

Outside the luxury Park Hyatt hotel, protestors renewed demands for the Giller Foundation to cut ties with several corporate sponsors, including Scotiabank over its stake in Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems.

Inside, the gala went off without any disruptions after last year’s ceremony was beset by pro-Palestinian demonstrators. Attendees included former Toronto mayor John Tory, Indigo founder Heather Reisman and soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee.

“Held” moves backwards and forwards through time as it follows a photographer-turned-First World War solider, his descendants, their spouses, and their spouses’ parents.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

Jordan Omstead and Cassandra Szklarski, The Canadian Press