Dell's execs say Apple doesn't own branding words like 'pro' and 'max,' so they can use them too

Dell COO Jeff Clarke said at a media briefing that the naming decision was based on research the company did with "tens of thousands of customers." Brandon Bell via Getty Images

Dell is ditching its old naming system for PC products.

The company is dividing its PC line-up into three categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max.

Dell executives said Apple didn't own the words "pro" and "max" when asked about the similar names.

Tech giant Dell has announced a new naming system for its PC line-up.

But that sparked some questions from people who attended a media briefing on Monday, who pointed out that Dell's new naming system seemed similar to a key competitor's.

Dell told reporters ahead of this year's Consumer Electronics Show that it was dividing its PC products into three categories: Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max.

This replaces Dell's current system which features names like Inspiron, OptiPlex, and XPS. The company said at the briefing that the new names won't apply to its gaming brand, Alienware.

"Your branding sounds a lot like Apple. Aren't you just following them?" one audience member said at the briefing, Bloomberg's Brody Ford reported on Monday.

Ever since the iPhone 11 was introduced in 2019, Apple has used the "Pro" and "Pro Max" labels for the iPhone's higher-tiered variants. The naming system is also used for some of Apple's other products as well, like the iPad Pro tablet, and the AirPods Pro earphones.

Apple doesn't own the words "pro" and "max," Dell's executives said at the briefing.

The company's COO Jeff Clarke said that the naming decision was based on research Dell did with "tens of thousands of customers," per Bloomberg.

The new naming system will "make it easier for our customers to do business with us," said Dell founder and CEO, Michael Dell.

"Dell has driven PC innovation for the last 40 years and we are well positioned for this moment. Our new, streamlined portfolio of AI PCs is here to deliver the future of computing," Dell said in a press release.

To be sure, Apple isn't the only tech company who has used words like "pro" in its product names. For instance, Microsoft has its Surface Pro tablets as well as its AI subscription offering, Copilot Pro.

Rival HP made a similar move to simplify their product naming system last year. The company said in May that it was using the prefix "Omni" for its consumer laptops and desktops, and the prefixes "Elite" and "Pro" for its commercial offerings.

Although Dell is best known for its computer business, the company has increasingly turned its attention toward its flourishing AI business. The company said in June that it was partnering with chip giant Nvidia to build an AI factory for Elon Musk's AI startup, xAI.

Story Continues