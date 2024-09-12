Dell Technologies’ (NYSE:DELL) AI Servers Drive Growth: Analyst Bullish

We recently published a list of Top 10 Trending AI Stocks Amid Latest News and Analyst Ratings. Since Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) ranks 6th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

The reality is finally catching up to the AI hype as investors await to see ROI on huge spending on AI chips and infrastructure. Dan Niles, Niles Investment Management founder and portfolio manager, during an interview with CNBC last month, called the decline in Mag. 7 stocks after Q2 earnings representative of a “fundamental shift” in the industry.

“I know it’s popular to talk about AI because these stocks are driving the market, but at a certain point, you want to get a return on all of this money you are investing. And if your forward revenue estimate is going lower not higher but your CapEx is going up, at some point those two things are going to collide.”

Niles said that major tech companies went through a “digestion” period after seeing huge returns during the COVID-19 pandemic days, and he expects the same to happen as we move into the next year.

The analyst said that on an equal-weighted basis, the broader market is up when compared with Mag. 7 stocks. He recommended investors to buy the stocks that would benefit from rate cuts. These include consumer staples, utilities, telecom services, etc.

Niles said the other 493 companies could drive the market to new “all-time record highs.”

Is Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) The Top 10 Trending AI Stock Amid Latest News and Analyst Ratings?

Rose Carson/Shutterstock.com

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)

Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 88

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) recently posted second-quarter results which impressed Wall Street.

Bill Baruch, founder and president at Blue Line Capital, said in an interview with CNBC that there were margin concerns in the previous quarter report but in the latest results we saw “significant” margin improvement in the infrastructure solutions group which holds the AI server subsegment. This subsegment saw about 80% year-over-year growth.

“This was a great report. It’s everything we wanted to see.”

The analyst said that the stock could reach $134 by the end of this year.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) got attention when Elon Musk said on Twitter that the company, along with Super Micro Computer, would make servers for his AI startup xAI. But Dell is expanding its partnerships with other companies, too. In just a few quarters, AI servers have surged to account for 12.4% of total revenue, up from 2.2% three quarters ago. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) closed the quarter with a record $3.8 billion backlog, which is impressive. In May 2024, Dell expanded their AI factory with Nvidia to include the new PowerEdge XE9680L server, as well as storage, edge, and workstation solutions.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in its first quarter 2024 investor letter:

“Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reported results that exceeded earnings expectations and announced a better than expected AI-optimized server order pipeline. We expect Dell to participate in the growth of artificial intelligence hardware in its server, storage and personal computing franchises. Long-term, we like the company’s depth and breadth of products and services, as well as its focus on keeping costs low.”

