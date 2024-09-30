Is Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) the Best AI Stock Pick of Brad Gerstner?

We recently published a list of Top 10 Favorite AI Stocks of Brad Gerstner. Since Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) ranks 9th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Brad Gerstner, the founder of Altimeter Capital, has been a major believer in AI and tech stocks in general. Recently, the 53-year-old hedge fund manager shared some interesting data points highlighting the importance of tech stocks during an interview with Scott Galloway’s YouTube channel.

“Since 2014 technology earnings have compounded at 16% and technology stocks have compounded at 18%. Non-tech earnings have compounded at about 4% and stocks at about 6%. So if you look at the long run of technology since 2005 it’s gone from 5% of global GDP to 15% of global GDP,” Gerstner said.

Gerstner, whose firm manages about $10 billion in assets, emphasized during the interview that the risk of not investing in AI is higher than the risk of investing. He was addressing the market concerns about ROI on AI spending.

“As a professional investor, we’re just trying to determine what level of asymmetry what level of enthusiasm or exuberance is baked into these stocks and what are we seeing day to day in terms of usage and revenues out of the consumer,” he said.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL)

Brad Gerstner’s Stake: $68,119,266

Amit Daryanani, Evercore ISI senior managing director, said in a latest interview with CNBC that he’d want to own Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) shares on the back of an expected PC upgrade cycle in 2025.

Bill Baruch, founder and president at Blue Line Capital, said in an interview with CNBC that there were margin concerns in the previous quarter report but in the latest results we saw “significant” margin improvement in the infrastructure solutions group which holds the AI server subsegment. This subsegment saw about 80% year-over-year growth.

“This was a great report. It’s everything we wanted to see.”

The analyst said that the stock could reach $134 by the end of this year.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) got attention when Elon Musk said on Twitter that the company, along with Super Micro Computer, would make servers for his AI startup xAI. But Dell is expanding its partnerships with other companies, too. In just a few quarters, AI servers have surged to account for 12.4% of total revenue, up from 2.2% three quarters ago. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) closed the quarter with a record $3.8 billion backlog, which is impressive. In May 2024, Dell expanded their AI factory with Nvidia to include the new PowerEdge XE9680L server, as well as storage, edge, and workstation solutions.

Carillon Scout Mid Cap Fund stated the following regarding Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was a top contributor despite reporting disappointing first-quarter earnings results, because investors looked through the near-term disappointment and expected strong growth from AI-related servers and personal computers. We expect Dell to participate in the growth of artificial intelligence hardware, especially as enterprises invest more aggressively. We like the company’s depth and breadth of products and services, as well as its focus on keeping costs low.”

Overall, Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) ranks 9th on Insider Monkey's list titled Top 10 Favorite AI Stocks of Brad Gerstner.

