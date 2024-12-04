Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)’s Vivek Mohindra Highlights Key Intel Partnership and PowerEdge XE9680 in AI Race on CXO Spice Podcast

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Trending AI Stocks on Latest News and Ratings. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stands against the other trending AI stocks.

AI companies in Europe are competing with American counterparts for a larger slice of the AI cake in Asia and the Middle East. For example, French AI firm LightOn recently revealed plans to expand in the Middle East, targeting sectors such as banking, defense, and high-tech which require their data to be protected on local servers. According to a report by news agency Reuters, Laurent Daudet, the CEO of the firm, noted that banking, insurance, high-tech, defense, and healthcare were prime targets for the custom AI models from LightOn.

The report further highlights that Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and neighbouring countries were among those being looked at by LightOn. The AI firms just recently debuted on the stock market, becoming the first listed genAI company on the Euronext Growth exchange. The demand for LightOn products is growing. Per Orange AI Chief Steve Jarrett, customers want a French-trusted AI solution.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 60

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. Vivek Mohindra, the senior vice president of corporate strategy at Dell, recently appeared on the CXO Spice podcast. During his interview, Mohindra highlighted the key partnerships with Intel that were helping his firm get ahead in the AI race. The executive referenced Dell’s PowerEdge XE9680 Rack Server as the mainstay of the industry, and highlighted that it included Intel Gaudi 3 and executed all kinds of workloads for AI, GenAI, large language models, and deep learning.

