Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) Faces Workforce Reductions Amid Shifting AI Market Dynamics; Bernstein Highlights Profit Challenges in Training vs. Inferencing

US technology stocks have surged dramatically this year, largely driven by the growing excitement surrounding generative artificial intelligence (AI). However, according to research by investment firm Goldman Sachs, this rise is not indicative of a financial bubble like those of the past. The performance of these companies is expected to continue delivering solid returns to investors, fueled by the rise of AI superstars outside of the magnificent seven, among smaller tech firms and in non-tech sectors as well. However, Peter Oppenheimer, the bank's chief of global equity strategy and the head of macro research in Europe, has advised investors to diversify their portfolios to manage risk.

While tech stocks have been dominant, contributing 32% of global equity returns and 40% of US equity returns since 2010, these returns are underpinned by strong financial fundamentals rather than speculative bubbles. The earnings per share for the tech sector have increased by 400% since the peak before the 2008 financial crisis, far outpacing other sectors, which collectively saw only a 25% increase. A key driver behind the outsized returns in recent years has been a small group of hyperscale companies, particularly those in software and cloud computing. These companies have leveraged their vast resources and high profitability to dominate the market, with recent performance surging even further due to optimism around AI.

This has led to rising valuations, largely concentrated among a narrow group of market leaders. Peter Oppenheimer observes that this pattern mirrors historical trends in technological innovation. From the construction of canals in the 18th century to the adoption of the telephone, new technologies often attract vast capital and competition. Although this does not always result in financial bubbles, there is typically a period where prices decline as competition intensifies, ultimately leading to consolidation in the market. Over time, only a few large companies remain dominant, while growth shifts to secondary innovations that build on the original technology. The AI era is unique in that the dominant companies, which lead in AI, were also at the forefront of the previous tech wave — particularly in software and cloud services.

Their scale and profitability have positioned them well to absorb the high costs of AI investments. However, Oppenheimer notes that new competitors are emerging. The number of AI patents skyrocketed to over 60,000 in 2022, up from around 8,000 just four years earlier, suggesting that AI is following the typical pattern of large-scale capital growth and competition. Oppenheimer also points out that the companies pioneering a new technology are not always the ones that will create the most value from it in the long run. For instance, during the internet boom, telecom companies received significant investment, yet it was companies like those in social media and ride-sharing that capitalized on the internet infrastructure and achieved the greatest success. Similarly, as AI evolves, new companies could emerge as the next wave of tech superstars, reshaping industries beyond the current giants.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 88

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. Investment advisory Bernstein recently penned an investor note on the AI market, highlighting that while investors generally believed more spending was going to inferencing, ever-increasing efficiencies in that area had prompted Bernstein to contend that training cost significantly more. Referencing Dell, the advisory said the fortunes of the firm remained tethered to training and Tier 2 hyperscalers for the foreseeable future, where profits were very low, as opposed to on-premise inferencing, where margins were likely to be much higher.

Latest reports, published by news platform Bloomberg, claims that Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) will continue to reduce its workforce this year. The move is part of a larger plan by the hardware company to control costs amid concerns that demand for PCs hasn’t rebounded and sales of servers optimized for artificial intelligence aren’t as profitable as other products. Dell has said that a limitation on outside hiring, job reorganizations and other actions will produce continued reduction in our overall headcount in the fiscal year ending in February 2025.

