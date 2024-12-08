Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Slips After Q3, But Deutsche Bank Sees Buying Opportunity

We recently published a list of 14 AI News and Ratings That Wall Street Is Watching. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) stands against other AI news and ratings that Wall Street is watching.

The United States government recently announced fresh curbs targeting the chip industry in China. Per a report by news platform Al Jazeera, this is the third crackdown on American chip business with China in three years. The latest measures include curbing exports to 140 companies, including chip equipment maker Naura Technology Group, the report underlined. It added that the new rules also hit Chinese chip toolmakers Piotech, ACM Research, and SiCarrier Technology. According to the report, new export restrictions are part of the package, which also takes aim at shipments of advanced memory chips and chips tools to China.

The updated sanctions package includes curbs on China-bound shipments of high bandwidth memory chips. These chips are critical for high-end applications like AI training. The US has also introduced export curbs on chip making equipment made in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia. Through these measures, introduced just a few days before President-elect Donald Trump takes charge at the White House, the US aims to limit Chinese access to chips that can help advance artificial intelligence for military applications, or otherwise threaten US national security.

For this article, we selected AI stocks by combing through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).

Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock Slips After Q3, But Deutsche Bank Sees Buying Opportunity

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 60

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services. It’s also a leading manufacturer of AI PCs. On December 2, Deutsche Bank lowered the price target on the stock to $142 from $144 and kept a Buy rating on the shares. The advisory updated forecasts post the company’s Q3 results. It views last week’s double-digit pull back post the results as a buying opportunity, given its view that the fundamental catalysts across the business remain intact, and are more deferred than anything.

