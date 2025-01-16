Deliveroo is positive on 2024 earnings after 'robust' final quarter

LONDON (Reuters) - Meal delivery company Deliveroo said it had "robust" growth in its final quarter, with gross sales on its platform up 7%, driven by more orders and increased spending, and said its full-year earnings would be towards the top of its forecast.

The British company on Thursday said adjusted core earnings were expected to be towards the top end of its 110-130 million pound ($134-$159 million) range, adding that it would be free cash flow positive for the year, in line with its guidance.

($1 = 0.8185 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Catarina Demony)