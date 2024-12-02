Deleum Berhad's (KLSE:DELEUM) Earnings Are Of Questionable Quality

Unsurprisingly, Deleum Berhad's (KLSE:DELEUM) stock price was strong on the back of its healthy earnings report. However, our analysis suggests that shareholders may be missing some factors that indicate the earnings result was not as good as it looked.

See our latest analysis for Deleum Berhad

KLSE:DELEUM Earnings and Revenue History December 2nd 2024

Zooming In On Deleum Berhad's Earnings

Many investors haven't heard of the accrual ratio from cashflow, but it is actually a useful measure of how well a company's profit is backed up by free cash flow (FCF) during a given period. To get the accrual ratio we first subtract FCF from profit for a period, and then divide that number by the average operating assets for the period. The ratio shows us how much a company's profit exceeds its FCF.

Therefore, it's actually considered a good thing when a company has a negative accrual ratio, but a bad thing if its accrual ratio is positive. While having an accrual ratio above zero is of little concern, we do think it's worth noting when a company has a relatively high accrual ratio. Notably, there is some academic evidence that suggests that a high accrual ratio is a bad sign for near-term profits, generally speaking.

Over the twelve months to September 2024, Deleum Berhad recorded an accrual ratio of 0.26. Therefore, we know that it's free cashflow was significantly lower than its statutory profit, which is hardly a good thing. In fact, it had free cash flow of RM7.2m in the last year, which was a lot less than its statutory profit of RM71.4m. Deleum Berhad's free cash flow actually declined over the last year, but it may bounce back next year, since free cash flow is often more volatile than accounting profits. One positive for Deleum Berhad shareholders is that it's accrual ratio was significantly better last year, providing reason to believe that it may return to stronger cash conversion in the future. As a result, some shareholders may be looking for stronger cash conversion in the current year.

That might leave you wondering what analysts are forecasting in terms of future profitability. Luckily, you can click here to see an interactive graph depicting future profitability, based on their estimates.

Our Take On Deleum Berhad's Profit Performance

Deleum Berhad didn't convert much of its profit to free cash flow in the last year, which some investors may consider rather suboptimal. Therefore, it seems possible to us that Deleum Berhad's true underlying earnings power is actually less than its statutory profit. But on the bright side, its earnings per share have grown at an extremely impressive rate over the last three years. Of course, we've only just scratched the surface when it comes to analysing its earnings; one could also consider margins, forecast growth, and return on investment, among other factors. If you want to do dive deeper into Deleum Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Deleum Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

Story Continues