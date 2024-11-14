Is Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) Among The Top Dividend Contenders Right Now?

We recently compiled a list of the Dividend Contenders List: Top 15. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) stands against the other dividend contenders.

Dividend stocks have long been favored by investors for the income they generate, and they become even more appealing when dividends increase over time. Investors frequently seek out companies with a strong history of raising their dividends, as this growth boosts their income over the long term. Sustaining long-term dividend growth is challenging. For instance, "dividend aristocrats" are companies that have grown their dividends consistently for at least 25 years, and only about 68 US companies have been successful in achieving this. This demonstrates how difficult it is to attain such a high standard. However, many companies still manage to build shorter dividend growth histories, showcasing their resilience and potential to reach even greater milestones over time. Dividend contenders are well-regarded for having raised their dividends for 10 straight years, though they have yet to reach the 25-year mark needed to be considered long-term dividend growers.

Investors are drawn to dividend growth stocks, as these stocks have shown strong performance over the years. Data from Ned Davis Research covering the past 50 years revealed that high-quality companies that initiate and increase dividends have delivered higher returns and lower volatility than an equal-weighted index. By holding a portfolio of dividend growth stocks, investors can potentially achieve not only favorable risk-adjusted returns but also a more stable investment experience—one less impacted by the risks of market timing, which can reduce long-term gains. This strategy can help investors build wealth steadily over time, contributing to a more secure financial future.

Recently, tech stocks have surged to the forefront, and investors are capitalizing on this momentum, temporarily overshadowing dividend stocks. However, this shift doesn't imply a dim outlook for dividend stocks. Over the long term, dividend growth stocks have consistently demonstrated their strength and reliability. According to a report by Nuveen, companies that consistently grow or start paying dividends have delivered higher annualized returns with less volatility compared to other parts of the equity market. Although these dividend growth stocks don't outperform in every market condition, their solid risk-adjusted returns over extended periods make them a strong foundation for an equity portfolio.

