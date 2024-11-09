GuruFocus.com

Delcath Systems Inc (DCTH) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and ...

GuruFocus News
3 min read

In This Article:

Release Date: November 08, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) reported strong revenue growth with $11.2 million in total revenue for Q3 2024, including $10 million from the U.S. market.

  • The company successfully activated 12 treatment centers by the end of the third quarter, with plans to reach 20 centers by early 2025.

  • Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) achieved a significant milestone by triggering a $25 million financing from warrant exercises.

  • The company has no outstanding debt obligations, having fully matured and paid off loans with Avenue and Rosalind.

  • Delcath Systems Inc (NASDAQ:DCTH) is in a strong financial position, with a cash flow break-even point on the horizon and adequate resources to fund further expansion.

Negative Points

  • The company anticipates a slowdown in treatment rates during the fourth quarter due to the holiday season, potentially affecting short-term revenue.

  • Research and development expenses are expected to increase significantly in 2025, ranging from $35 to $40 million, due to new clinical trials.

  • The activation process for new treatment centers is complex and time-consuming, with an average timeframe of 6 to 9 months.

  • Revenue from European operations remains modest, with the company managing the EU market on a breakeven basis.

  • There is uncertainty regarding the exact impact of seasonality on treatment rates and revenue, as the company navigates its first holiday season post-launch.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Given the dynamics of the holiday season, do you expect a seasonal impact on treatment days moving forward? A: Gerard Michel, CEO: We anticipate some seasonality due to the holidays, with patients possibly delaying treatments to spend time with family. This might result in 1.5 to 2 weeks fewer treatment days in Q4, but it's not lost businessjust shifted to the following year.

Q: How should we think about the increase in R&D spending with the upcoming phase two trials in colorectal and breast cancer? A: Sandra Pennell, SVP of Finance: R&D expenses should remain flat in Q4, but for 2025, we expect full-year R&D to range from $35 to $40 million, covering both base R&D and new indications.

Q: Are the funds from the upcoming warrant exercises expected to support the launch of new trials next year? A: Sandra Pennell, SVP of Finance: We are not including the additional $36 million from warrants in our cash forecast. Our current cash on hand, along with revenue and operations, should fund the new indications.

and

Recommended Stories