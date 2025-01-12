Delays, Trudeau resignation threaten Toronto-Quebec City high-frequency rail project

MONTREAL — Canadians hoping plans for high-frequency rail between Toronto and Quebec City would move forward this year will instead see further delays — and the prospect of a federal election makes the timeline more uncertain than ever.

Late last year, the federal government requested an extension on bids to build the rail corridor in a move that could push back selection of a private partner by several months beyond the initial deadline near the end of 2024.

The holdup marks a minor setback to a project slated to span more than a decade. But while some observers worry the postponed proposal bodes ill for the pricey enterprise, others fret the whole undertaking could be thrown into limbo with a potential change in government around the corner following the prime minister’s planned resignation.

Selecting a consortium to shepherd the project through its planning and construction phases — and to run and maintain it afterward — is a key step in the process. The Transport Department had said the winning contractor, which would design, build and operate the tracks, was slated to be announced by late fall of 2024.

“Everybody I know who’s involved in the rail industry is kind of waiting with bated breath because they expected this announcement to happen in early December,” said Terry Johnson, president of passenger advocacy group Transport Action Canada.

In 2021, the federal Liberals laid out plans for a new rail corridor with stops in Toronto, Peterborough, Ottawa, Montreal, Laval, Trois-Rivières and Quebec City. At the time, Ottawa pegged the cost at between $6 billion and $12 billion.

The goal was to transport more passengers quicker and more often than the delay-plagued trains at Via Rail, whose aging fleet runs on tracks owned largely by Canadian National Railway Co., which gives priority to freight trains.

Johnson is also worried the pushed-back timeline could make it easier for new leadership in Ottawa to scrap the project altogether. Last Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he would step down after a Liberal leadership race, with Parliament prorogued until March 24. His replacement would face a likely confidence vote that could bring down the government, trigger an election and result in a Conservative sweep, given recent polling.

“Any change of government will almost certainly lead to a process of reconsideration of everything the previous government has done before, either confirming it or changing it in some way,” Johnson said.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's office did not directly respond to questions on whether he supports the project.

Story Continues