How the Definition of Rich Has Changed on the East Coast

“Rich” can be a rather variable term in America. What is considered wealthy in Missouri might not be considered wealthy in Washington, just as what is considered wealthy in Washington might not be considered wealthy in an expensive state like New York. Even further, what was considered wealth in a single state a decade ago might not be all that impressive now.
Check Out: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2025?
Learn More: 4 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
GOBankingRates recently compiled a study concerning all 50 states in America, charting the income levels of every state from 2013 to 2023, and tracing the arc of change from the top 5% of income levels over the course of 10 years.
In terms of the East coast, South Carolina saw the biggest growth in wealth of any state, with the average income of the top 5% of the state making a leaping upward 66%. Meanwhile, Connecticut and Maryland saw the lowest amount of growth on the East coast at just 42%.
Check out how the definition of rich has changed among the East Coast states.
South Carolina
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 66.1%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $428,094
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $257,674
Discover More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
Explore More: The Living Wage a Family of Four Needs in All 50 States
Maine
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 63.1%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $418,624
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $256,683
Find Out: Here’s How Much You Need To Earn To Be ‘Rich’ in Every State
Massachusetts
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 58.9%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $642,510
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $404,254
Florida
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 59.7%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $499,610
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $312,755
Vermont
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 55.0%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $434,633
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $280,425
Read More: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley
New Hampshire
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 55.1%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $507,282
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $327,022
North Carolina
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 58.8%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $446,248
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $281,017
Pennsylvania
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 53.6%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $473,542
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $308,229
Read Next: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck
Georgia
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 58.7%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $472,175
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $297,585
Virginia
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 49.9%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $547,015
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $365,009
New York
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 54.7%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $646,648
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $417,943
Trending Now: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities
New Jersey
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 48.3%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $632,685
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $426,720
Rhode Island
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 48.1%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $477,607
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $322,386
Delaware
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 48.0%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $463,843
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $313,317
Also See: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South
Maryland
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 42.4%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $554,828
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $389,632
Connecticut
-
10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 42.4%
-
2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $676,016
-
2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $474,689
More From GOBankingRates
-
Costco, Walmart and Other Stores With Perks Retirees Need To Be Taking Advantage Of
-
4 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money
-
-
How To Start Investing In Real Estate - Even If You're Not Rich
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Definition of Rich Has Changed on the East Coast