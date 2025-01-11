How the Definition of Rich Has Changed on the East Coast

Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock.com

“Rich” can be a rather variable term in America. What is considered wealthy in Missouri might not be considered wealthy in Washington, just as what is considered wealthy in Washington might not be considered wealthy in an expensive state like New York. Even further, what was considered wealth in a single state a decade ago might not be all that impressive now.

GOBankingRates recently compiled a study concerning all 50 states in America, charting the income levels of every state from 2013 to 2023, and tracing the arc of change from the top 5% of income levels over the course of 10 years.

In terms of the East coast, South Carolina saw the biggest growth in wealth of any state, with the average income of the top 5% of the state making a leaping upward 66%. Meanwhile, Connecticut and Maryland saw the lowest amount of growth on the East coast at just 42%.

Check out how the definition of rich has changed among the East Coast states.

Tony Cane-Honeysett / Getty Images

South Carolina

10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 66.1%

2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $428,094

2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $257,674

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 63.1%

2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $418,624

2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $256,683

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 58.9%

2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $642,510

2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $404,254

Art Wager / iStock/Getty Images

Florida

10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 59.7%

2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $499,610

2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $312,755

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 55.0%

2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $434,633

2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $280,425

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

New Hampshire

10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 55.1%

2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $507,282

2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $327,022

Kruck20 / iStock.com

North Carolina

10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 58.8%

2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $446,248

2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $281,017

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

10-Year Change (%) in Average Income of Top 5%: 53.6%

2023 Average Income of Top 5%: $473,542

2013 Average Income of Top 5%: $308,229