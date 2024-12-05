Consumer discretionary stocks have experienced momentum lately as interest rates have lowered and consumer sentiment has enhanced. Among the beneficiaries is Deere and Company. The U.S. juggernaut's stock has surged by over 10% month-over-month, consequently raising market participants' interest in its prospects.

Although Deere's stock has delivered consistent returns throughout the past economic cycle, it remains prone to cyclical market activity. Fortunately, indicators suggest Deere's cyclical component is poised to benefit in late 2024 and 2025; here's why.

Latest News and Performance

Deere and Company reported its full-year results on November 21st. Despite experiencing softer results, Deere's stock rose as the manufacturer surpassed its fourth-quarter revenue target by $1.87 billion and its earnings-per-share target by 62 cents.

Deere generated $11.143 billion in quarterly sales, down from $15.412 a year earlier. One of the primary culprits of Deere's revenue decline was its production and precision agriculture segment, which experienced a 38% decline in sales (to $4.305 billion).

Deere: Why A Cyclical Upswing Might Be In Store

Source: Deere and Company

Furthermore, Deere's small agriculture and turf segment experienced a decline, softening by 25% year-over-year to $2.306 billion, while its construction and forestry products also sustained setbacks, illustrated by the segment's 29% year-over-year decrease in sales.

Deere: Why A Cyclical Upswing Might Be In Store

Source: Deere and Company

Lastly, Deere's financial services segment achieved $173 million in fourth-quarter revenue, down from $180 million a year earlier, showing that elevated lending rates were insufficient to protect the segment against the impact of lower company sales.

Fundamental Analysis: Why Might A Recovery Occur?

Top-Down

There's no doubting the fact that Deere's sales figures communicate temporary pressure. However, as mentioned in the introduction, cyclical aspects are improving, which might be reflected in Deere's financial results during 2025.

Among Deere's key cyclical benefactors is the interest rate environment. Global interest rates have pivoted, allowing corporates to finance their durable goods at a lower cost. For example, the United States has experienced a 75 basis point decrease in rates since mid-September, providing relief to consumers.

Deere: Why A Cyclical Upswing Might Be In Store

Source: Trading Economics (Federal Funds Rate)

Furthermore, global consumer sentiment has improved with factors such as lower interest rates, stabilized inflation, and settled national elections being likely contributors. Assuming stressed events stay sidelined, this trend will likely resume into next year, providing consumer durable goods companies like Deere with valuable systematic support.

