Is Deere & Company (DE) the Biggest Agriculture Stock in 2025?

We recently compiled a list of the 15 Biggest Agriculture Stocks in 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) stands against the other agriculture stocks. We also discuss the increase in technology adoption in the industry to improve operations in agriculture and farming.
The agriculture sector is crucial for food security and economic stability. It extends beyond farm businesses to include other farm-related industries in the United States. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, agriculture, food, and related industries contributed over $1.5 trillion to the American economy in 2023, representing 5.5% of the GDP.
The output of farm businesses stood at $222.3 billion, or 0.8% of the GDP. However, economists believe agriculture's overall contribution is much higher than this figure because numerous players in various sectors rely on agricultural inputs and contribute added value to the economy.
According to McKinsey, the global food and agribusiness industry is valued at over $5 trillion, and given current trends, this number is expected to rise further. By 2050, caloric demand is projected to grow by 70%, while crop demand for human consumption and animal feed is forecast to soar by at least 100%.
The surge in population worldwide continues to lead to an increased demand for food, necessitating innovative agricultural practices. Recent trends have highlighted a shift toward the adoption of technology in agriculture and farming, which aims to enhance sustainable production.
A 2024 survey by a leading consultancy firm has revealed a growing trend among farmers for technology adoption, with a 3 percent increase since 2022 in farmers who are using or are willing to adopt digital technology to improve operations. North America continues to lead agricultural technology adoption, while Latin America experienced the fastest rate of growth – 10% – between 2022 and 2024.
The United States has the highest rate of technology adoption, with 61% of the farmers using or willing to adopt digital agronomy, and 51% for precision agriculture hardware, while the adoption rate for remote-sensing technologies among American farmers stood at 38%. More than two-thirds of farmers were using or willing to adapt to farm management software. The study also highlighted that large farms were 45% more likely to adopt agriculture technology than smaller farms, citing scale factors to generate positive ROI.
The growing focus on sustainable practices and innovative technologies among farmers to enhance their productivity not only bodes well for the future of the agriculture industry but also presents an opportunity for organizations that provide these technologies to cater to farmers’ diverse needs across different regions.
Methodology
For this article, we sifted through screeners to get a pool of stocks in the agricultural inputs and farm products industries. We also referred to our previous articles on the industry to further enrich our list of stocks. From there, we picked the top 15 companies with the highest market cap, as of the close of the day on Friday, January 31, 2025. The 15 biggest agriculture stocks are ranked in ascending order of market cap.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)
Market Cap: $129.79 billion
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is an American company specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, turf care, construction, and forestry. The company is making strides toward automating manual work processes, which is helping transform the agricultural workflow.
In January this year, Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) unveiled several new autonomous machines at CES 2025 that will support customers in various industries. Building on the technology first revealed in 2022, the company’s new second-generation autonomy kit combines artificial intelligence, advanced computer vision, and cameras to help the machines navigate.
Among the new machines that DE has expanded autonomy into include an autonomous 9RX Tractor for large-scale agriculture, the 5ML Orchard Tractor to protect crops through air blast spraying, the 460 P-Tier Autonomous Articulated Dump Truck (ADT) to supply vital raw materials for building roads and infrastructure, and an autonomous Battery Electric Mower for commercial landscaping. The new machines are expected to address labor shortages, while also meeting surging demand for food, housing, and other infrastructure projects.
According to Fortune Business Insights, the global agriculture equipment market size was valued at nearly $181 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% over the next few years to reach $345 billion by 2032. This presents a substantial future growth opportunity for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE), especially in countries where agricultural practices are evolving and shifting toward automation.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is one of the best agriculture stocks to buy in 2025. Wall Street analysts are bullish on the company with a consensus Buy rating. Investor sentiment also remains strong. According to Insider Monkey’s database for Q3 2024, 41 hedge funds held a stake in the company.
Overall DE ranks 1st on our list of the biggest agriculture stocks in 2025. While we acknowledge the potential of DE as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than DE but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.