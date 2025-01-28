DeepSeek shock ‘puts Starmer’s data centre plans at risk’

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI software, is sending shock waves through the technology industry - Greg Baker/AFP

Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to build scores of new data centres in Britain to make the country a “world leader” in artificial intelligence (AI) has been thrown into doubt by the emergence of highly efficient Chinese chatbot.

Experts said two fifths of the data centres being planned in Britain were now at risk of delay or cancellation as a result of the debut of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI that has sent shock waves through the technology industry. The highly sophisticated model has been built for a fraction of the cost of US rivals and using far less computing power, raising questions about how many data centres will ultimately be required for AI.

Consultancy DC Byte said the DeepSeek scare was likely to shake confidence in data centre proposals that were not yet “firmed up”, or ones that were centred solely around AI.

Data centres that would consume around 4,100 megawatts (MW) of power are currently in the pipeline across the country, compared to around 1,500MW online today. The enormous construction boom has been accelerated by expectations that powerful AI software will demand ever greater amounts of computing power to develop.

Sir Keir Starmer had previously announced plans to make Britain a ‘world leader’ in artificial intelligence - Henry Nicholls/PA

But on Tuesday, DC Byte warned that around 1,700MW, or 41pc, of the extra capacity being planned was considered “early stage” and now looked less certain.

Edward Galvin, the chief executive of DC Byte, said: “It’s those companies that are developing data centre capacity or power generation capacity just for AI that will definitely be suffering now.

“With those early-stage schemes, there is no firm commitment and nothing is under construction yet, so it is much easier for people to back out.”

Mr Galvin said he expected rents to fall on some data centres and for some early-stage deals to be put on the shelf for the time being.

Doubts over data centre projects follows revelations that DeepSeek has developed a ground-breaking piece of AI software that uses just 10pc of the computing power of comparable models created by US rivals such as OpenAI and Meta.

The announcement has shaken Silicon Valley executives and sent shares in tech companies, data centre developers, energy suppliers and nuclear power companies – all of which are expecting to benefit from an AI boom – plunging on Monday.

DeepSeek has also cast doubt over Britain’s AI action plan. The Prime Minister last month announced the creation of “AI Growth Zones” to speed up planning approvals for data centres, part of attempts to make sure Britain does not fall behind in the global technology race.

Despite doubts over AI-focused projects, Mr Galvin said demand for data centres more generally remained solid as companies and governments shift more data to the “cloud” and as the use of social media and video streaming services such as Netflix continues to rise.

Story Continues