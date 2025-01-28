DeepSeek: What is China’s groundbreaking AI that beats OpenAI against all odds?

Chinese startup DeepSeek has released a “low cost” open-source artificial intelligence model rivalling OpenAI’s ChatGPT, drawing appreciation as well as concern from the Silicon Valley.

The R1 model made public last week appears to match OpenAI’s newer 01 models on several benchmarks. DeepSeek claims to have spent less than $6 million to train it compared to the hundreds of millions of dollars that American companies like Google, OpenAI and Meta have poured in to train their AI models.

R1 “outperforms other open-source models and achieves performance comparable to leading closed-source models”, the Chinese company says. “Despite its strong performance, it maintains economical training costs.”

DeepSeek’s new image-generation AI model, called Janus-Pro-7B and released on Monday, also seems to perform as well as or better than OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 on several benchmarks.

DeepSeek app on a mobile phone in Beijing (AFP via Getty Images)

As word spread of the performance of the new Chinese AI model, stocks of leading tech firms in the US such as Nvidia and Oracle crashed on Monday, wiping out almost a trillion pounds in value off some of the world’s most prized companies.

Nvidia is the leading supplier of chips used to train and run AI models.

Share prices of American energy companies also suffered steep drops.

The reason: the new DeepSeek models seemingly belie the assertion by the Western tech ecosystem that developing advanced AI requires heavy investments of capital, electricity and water resources.

The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, for one, predicts that advancements in AI will see data centers in the US consume as much as 12 per cent of the total electricity by 2028 as compared to 5 per cent in 2023.

DeepSeek, in contrast, offers the possibility of more cost-effective AI models that require much less capital and power to develop and run.

“The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wakeup call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win,” US president Donald Trump said.

“I view that as a positive because you’ll be doing that too, so you won’t be spending as much and you’ll get the same result, hopefully,” he said, adding that Washington will put more tariffs on foreign computer chips and semiconductors to return their production to the US.

DeepSeek is scripting success against heavy odds. The US, in an attempt to stall China’s progress in AI, has banned the export of advanced semiconductors and restricted the sales of Nvidia’s chips to the country.

The Chinese startup appears to have overcome this hurdle by refining its algorithms for efficiency and optimising the less sophisticated H800 chips.

