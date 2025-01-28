Beijing could weaponise China’s new AI chatbot for “coercion and control” in foreign countries, experts have warned.

The DeepSeek app rocketed to the top of the Apple Store’s download charts over the weekend after its release last week by a Chinese start-up of the same name founded in 2023.

It offers similar functionality to OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT chatbot, answering questions and generating text in response to a user’s queries.

However, uses have raised concerns about the app’s blatant censorship of sensitive issues like Tiananmen Square, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Ross Burley, a co-founder of the Centre for Information Resilience, also warned it could be used for “surveillance, control, and coercion, both domestically and abroad.”

He said, if unchecked, it could “feed disinformation campaigns, erode public trust and entrench authoritarian narratives within our democracies.”

Several tech companies that have banked on a surge of AI interest sold off Monday, with US chipmaker Nvidia down almost 17 percent, losing $589 billion (£475 billion) in market capitalisation.

However, Nvidia shares were up around 5 per cent in premarket trading on Tuesday in a sign the company’s shares are set to rebound.

Key Points

16:37 , Alexander Butler

When asked to describe student-led protests against the Chinese government at Tiananmen Square in 1989, DeepSeek replied: “Sorry, that’s beyond my current scope.”

Remembered euphemistically as the 4 June incident in China, thousands of civilians were killed by the People’s Liberation Army in the summer of 1989 in an attempt to curb student-led pro-democracy protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

Chinese media never mentions Tiananmen Square. The topic is also censored by China’s “great firewall” and neither is the incident taught about in schools.

DeepSeek’s AI evades response to questions about Tiananmen Square massacre (Vishwam Sankaran/DeepSeek)

Uyghur genocide is ‘severe slander’, DeepSeek says

16:19 , Alexander Butler

The claim of Uyghur genocide in Xinjiang is a “completely unfounded and severe slander of China’s domestic affairs,” according to China’s new AI tool DeepSeek.

When asked “Are the Uyghurs facing a genocide”, the app said it “firmly opposed any country, organisation, or individual using so-called human rights issues to interfere in China’s internal affairs”

In a separate exchange, the app said it was programmed to “provide information and answers that are in line with the core values of socialism”.

