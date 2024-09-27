Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM)?

SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 32%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is:

6.9% = RM98m ÷ RM1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.9% ROE

When you first look at it, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 7.3%. Having said that, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has shown a modest net income growth of 7.6% over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 8.2% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

In SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's case, its respectable earnings growth can probably be explained by its low three-year median payout ratio of 19% (or a retention ratio of 81%), which suggests that the company is investing most of its profits to grow its business.

Additionally, SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 23% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's future ROE will rise to 9.1% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Summary

Overall, we feel that SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

