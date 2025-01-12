Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)?

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) has had a rough three months with its share price down 23%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Specifically, we decided to study GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for GreenTree Hospitality Group

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for GreenTree Hospitality Group is:

12% = CN¥193m ÷ CN¥1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

GreenTree Hospitality Group's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, GreenTree Hospitality Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, while GreenTree Hospitality Group has a pretty respectable ROE, its five year net income decline rate was 20% . So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared GreenTree Hospitality Group's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 33% in the same 5-year period.

