Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About FSBM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FSBM)?

FSBM Holdings Berhad (KLSE:FSBM) has had a rough three months with its share price down 15%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on FSBM Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for FSBM Holdings Berhad is:

9.2% = RM2.3m ÷ RM25m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.09 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

FSBM Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 9.2% ROE

On the face of it, FSBM Holdings Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 9.9%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. Looking at FSBM Holdings Berhad's exceptional 26% five-year net income growth in particular, we are definitely impressed. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing FSBM Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 32% over the last few years.

KLSE:FSBM Past Earnings Growth November 19th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if FSBM Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

