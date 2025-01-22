Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Gattaca plc (LON:GATC)?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Gattaca's (LON:GATC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.4% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Gattaca's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

Check out our latest analysis for Gattaca

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Gattaca is:

2.7% = UK£768k ÷ UK£28m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2024).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Gattaca's Earnings Growth And 2.7% ROE

It is hard to argue that Gattaca's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 11%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. Although, we can see that Gattaca saw a modest net income growth of 7.0% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Gattaca's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 8.7% in the same 5-year period.

AIM:GATC Past Earnings Growth January 22nd 2025

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Gattaca's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Story Continues