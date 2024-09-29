Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Emmi AG (VTX:EMMN)?

With its stock down 2.5% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Emmi (VTX:EMMN). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Emmi's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Emmi is:

14% = CHF211m ÷ CHF1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every CHF1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated CHF0.14 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Emmi's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To begin with, Emmi seems to have a respectable ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. However, we are curious as to how Emmi's decent returns still resulted in flat growth for Emmi in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Emmi's net income growth with the industry and discovered that the industry saw an average growth of 2.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Emmi fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Emmi Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 38% (or a retention ratio of 62%), Emmi hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Additionally, Emmi has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 39% of its profits over the next three years. Regardless, the future ROE for Emmi is predicted to rise to 20% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Emmi has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

