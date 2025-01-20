Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND)?

Techbond Group Berhad (KLSE:TECHBND) has had a rough three months with its share price down 14%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Techbond Group Berhad's ROE.
Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.
How Is ROE Calculated?
ROE can be calculated by using the formula:
Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity
So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Techbond Group Berhad is:
7.3% = RM15m ÷ RM210m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).
The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.07.
What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?
Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.
Techbond Group Berhad's Earnings Growth And 7.3% ROE
At first glance, Techbond Group Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. However, its ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.4%, so we won't completely dismiss the company. On the other hand, Techbond Group Berhad reported a moderate 11% net income growth over the past five years. Taking into consideration that the ROE is not particularly high, we reckon that there could also be other factors at play which could be influencing the company's growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.
As a next step, we compared Techbond Group Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 1.6%.
Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Techbond Group Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.
Is Techbond Group Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?
With a three-year median payout ratio of 28% (implying that the company retains 72% of its profits), it seems that Techbond Group Berhad is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.
Moreover, Techbond Group Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of five years of paying a dividend.
Conclusion
On the whole, we do feel that Techbond Group Berhad has some positive attributes. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.
