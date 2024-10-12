Declining Stock and Decent Financials: Is The Market Wrong About Macquarie Technology Group Limited (ASX:MAQ)?

Macquarie Technology Group (ASX:MAQ) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Macquarie Technology Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Macquarie Technology Group is:

7.2% = AU$33m ÷ AU$455m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.07.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Macquarie Technology Group's Earnings Growth And 7.2% ROE

When you first look at it, Macquarie Technology Group's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.4%. Having said that, Macquarie Technology Group has shown a modest net income growth of 14% over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Macquarie Technology Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 27% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Macquarie Technology Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Macquarie Technology Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Macquarie Technology Group doesn't pay any regular dividends, meaning that all of its profits are being reinvested in the business, which explains the fair bit of earnings growth the company has seen.

Summary

In total, it does look like Macquarie Technology Group has some positive aspects to its business. That is, a decent growth in earnings backed by a high rate of reinvestment. However, we do feel that that earnings growth could have been higher if the business were to improve on the low ROE rate. Especially given how the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

