December train strikes: Avanti West Coast suspends Christmas dates

Strikes on Avanti West Coast have been suspended - HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

Christmas travellers have been handed a festive reprieve after planned strikes on the railways were suspended.

Passengers on Avanti West Coast were preparing to negotiate holiday season turmoil as a result of a dispute between the RMT union and the train operator.

However, the strikes have now been halted after the train operator made a revised offer to unions.

Here is everything you need to know about the strikes:

When were the strikes going to take place?

Staff were due to walk out on Sunday, December 22, Monday, December 23 and Sunday, December 29.

Avanti still expects a busy service owing to an early shutdown on Christmas Eve, while trains will be disrupted by engineering work from Friday, December 27 to Thursday, January 2.

There will be no trains on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Which routes were due to be affected?

Avanti services were expected to be extremely limited on the days of the strikes and a revised timetable had been scheduled to be issued from Dec 14.

Any services that do run were expected to be extremely busy before the strike action was suspended.

The company had strongly advised customers to check before they travel.

Can I get a refund?

Customers who have tickets for Dec 22 and 23 were being offered a full refund.

Alternatively, they would have been able to use their tickets on any Avanti services between Dec 16 and Christmas Eve.

Anyone with tickets for Dec 29 was also set to be able to get a refund or use their ticket on any Avanti service between Dec 28 and Jan 3.

Why were they striking?

Train managers had said they were going on strike in a dispute over rest day working.

The RMT said 92.8pc of its members rejected management’s latest “inadequate” proposals, with a turnout of 81pc.

The union members, who work as train managers, will now vote on a revised offer aimed at resolving the row.

The RMT said: “We remain in dispute with Avanti as our members vote on the revised offer.”

Announcing the strikes, general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti West Coast’s proposals have been decisively rejected by our train managers, sending a clear message to management that the current arrangements are unacceptable.

“Train managers are being treated unfairly compared to senior managers, who receive significant payments for covering these roles.

“Our members have had enough, and this strike action demonstrates their determination to win a fair deal.

“It’s time for Avanti to put forward serious proposals that reflect the vital contribution of our train managers to the railway.

