December 2024's Noteworthy Stocks Estimated Below Fair Value

As global markets continue to reach record highs, with indices like the Dow Jones and S&P 500 soaring, investors are navigating a landscape shaped by geopolitical developments and economic reports. Amidst this robust market performance, identifying stocks that remain undervalued presents a unique opportunity for those looking to capitalize on potential growth. In such an environment, a good stock is often characterized by solid fundamentals and resilience against broader market volatility, offering value beyond its current price point.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) NBT Bancorp (NasdaqGS:NBTB) US$50.01 US$99.93 50% HangzhouS MedTech (SHSE:688581) CN¥62.38 CN¥124.04 49.7% Sudarshan Chemical Industries (BSE:506655) ₹1118.85 ₹2224.27 49.7% Bank BTPN Syariah (IDX:BTPS) IDR900.00 IDR1786.71 49.6% Iguatemi (BOVESPA:IGTI3) R$2.26 R$4.49 49.7% Pluk Phak Praw Rak Mae (SET:OKJ) THB15.50 THB30.86 49.8% AirBoss of America (TSX:BOS) CA$4.05 CA$8.05 49.7% Shanghai INT Medical Instruments (SEHK:1501) HK$27.25 HK$54.11 49.6% Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD) A$2.41 A$4.82 50% Akeso (SEHK:9926) HK$66.50 HK$132.38 49.8%

Let's dive into some prime choices out of the screener.

Overview: Norsk Hydro ASA operates in power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities while providing extruded solutions globally, with a market cap of NOK138.39 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments include Hydro Energy (NOK10.46 billion), Hydro Extrusions (NOK75.70 billion), Hydro Metal Markets (NOK79.03 billion), Hydro Aluminium Metal (NOK54.21 billion), and Hydro Bauxite & Alumina (NOK46.36 billion).

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42.1%

Norsk Hydro appears undervalued, trading 42.1% below estimated fair value at NOK69.68 compared to a fair value of NOK120.42. Despite recent earnings challenges, with net profit margins decreasing from 3.3% to 0.7%, the company is forecasted for significant earnings growth of 48.7% annually over the next three years, outpacing the Norwegian market's growth rate of 9.2%. Recent share buybacks totaling NOK170.83 million may enhance shareholder value further.

OB:NHY Discounted Cash Flow as at Dec 2024

Overview: Money Forward, Inc. offers financial solutions for individuals, financial institutions, and corporations mainly in Japan with a market cap of approximately ¥273.96 billion.