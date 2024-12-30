December 2024's Must-Watch Penny Stocks On TSX

In This Article:
The Canadian market has been navigating a complex landscape, with recent shifts in bond yields suggesting potential opportunities for stronger performance in fixed-income investments. Against this backdrop, investors may find value in exploring penny stocks—often smaller or newer companies that can offer unique growth prospects. While the term "penny stocks" might seem outdated, these investments remain relevant for those seeking under-the-radar opportunities with strong financial foundations and potential for long-term success.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Canada
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Findev (TSXV:FDI)
|
CA$0.445
|
CA$12.75M
|
★★★★★★
|
Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND)
|
CA$3.97
|
CA$372.82M
|
★★★★★★
|
Pulse Seismic (TSX:PSD)
|
CA$2.31
|
CA$117.44M
|
★★★★★★
|
Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM)
|
CA$4.32
|
CA$939.87M
|
★★★★★★
|
PetroTal (TSX:TAL)
|
CA$0.56
|
CA$510.73M
|
★★★★★★
|
Foraco International (TSX:FAR)
|
CA$2.28
|
CA$224.43M
|
★★★★★☆
|
East West Petroleum (TSXV:EW)
|
CA$0.04
|
CA$3.62M
|
★★★★★★
|
NamSys (TSXV:CTZ)
|
CA$1.25
|
CA$33.58M
|
★★★★★★
|
Hemisphere Energy (TSXV:HME)
|
CA$1.79
|
CA$174.58M
|
★★★★★☆
|
Enterprise Group (TSX:E)
|
CA$1.89
|
CA$116.34M
|
★★★★☆☆
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Quipt Home Medical
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Quipt Home Medical Corp. operates through its subsidiaries to provide durable and home medical equipment and supplies in the United States, with a market cap of CA$162.02 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its PHM segment, amounting to $245.92 million.
Market Cap: CA$162.02M
Quipt Home Medical, with a market cap of CA$162.02 million, operates in the U.S. home medical equipment sector and reported US$245.92 million in revenue for 2024, up from US$211.68 million the previous year. Despite this growth, the company remains unprofitable with a net loss of US$6.76 million and has experienced shareholder dilution over the past year due to increased shares outstanding by 2.3%. However, Quipt benefits from a seasoned management team and board of directors, sufficient cash runway for over three years due to positive free cash flow growth, and is trading at good value compared to peers.
-
-
PetroTal
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: PetroTal Corp. is involved in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America, with a market cap of CA$510.73 million.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Oil & Gas - Exploration & Production segment, totaling $329.97 million.
Market Cap: CA$510.73M
PetroTal Corp., with a market cap of CA$510.73 million, focuses on oil and gas exploration in Peru. It reported third-quarter revenue of US$71.42 million, up from US$63.31 million the previous year, though net income declined to US$7.18 million from US$25.36 million due to lower profit margins and negative earnings growth over the past year. The company is debt-free, has high-quality earnings, and its short-term assets exceed liabilities significantly, indicating strong financial health despite an inexperienced management team with only 1.1 years average tenure. PetroTal also declared a cash dividend for Q4 2024 and seeks strategic acquisitions to enhance value.
-
-
Regulus Resources
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Regulus Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company with a market cap of CA$240.59 million.
Operations: The company has not reported any revenue segments.
Market Cap: CA$240.59M
Regulus Resources, with a market cap of CA$240.59 million, is pre-revenue and debt-free, possessing sufficient cash runway for over three years. Despite being unprofitable with increasing losses at 1.2% per year over the past five years, its seasoned management team averages 11.4 years of experience. Recent strategic expansion includes acquiring the remaining 30% interest in the Colquirrumi claims from Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., enhancing its mineral rights near the AntaKori property. This acquisition involves granting a 2% NSR to Buenaventura, highlighting Regulus' focus on strengthening its asset base in a prolific mining district.
-
-
Summing It All Up
-
-
