December 2024 US Exchange: Promising Penny Stocks To Watch

As the United States stock market experiences a mixed performance with the S&P 500 snapping its three-week winning streak, investors are keenly watching for opportunities amid fluctuating indices. Penny stocks, though often considered a niche area of investment, still hold potential for growth by offering access to smaller or newer companies at lower price points. In this article, we explore several penny stocks that combine strong balance sheets and solid fundamentals, presenting underappreciated opportunities in today’s market landscape.

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Inter & Co (NasdaqGS:INTR) $4.63 $2.03B ★★★★☆☆ QuantaSing Group (NasdaqGM:QSG) $3.08 $128.29M ★★★★★★ BAB (OTCPK:BABB) $0.8695 $6.32M ★★★★★★ Imperial Petroleum (NasdaqCM:IMPP) $2.96 $89.78M ★★★★★★ ZTEST Electronics (OTCPK:ZTST.F) $0.224099 $8.25M ★★★★★★ Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) $1.48 $48.84M ★★★★★★ Golden Growers Cooperative (OTCPK:GGRO.U) $4.50 $67.38M ★★★★★★ Smith Micro Software (NasdaqCM:SMSI) $0.755 $13.39M ★★★★★☆ Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ZYNE) $1.30 $65.6M ★★★★★☆ CBAK Energy Technology (NasdaqCM:CBAT) $0.8405 $75.59M ★★★★★☆

Overview: CVD Equipment Corporation, along with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment for material and coating development and manufacturing both in the United States and internationally, with a market cap of $29.32 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is primarily derived from three segments: CVD Equipment Corporation (excluding CVD Materials) at $15.30 million, Stainless Design Concepts (SDC) at $7.71 million, and CVD Materials at $0.86 million.

CVD Equipment Corporation, with a market cap of US$29.32 million, reported third-quarter 2024 sales of US$8.19 million, up from US$6.23 million the previous year, and achieved a net income of US$0.203 million compared to a net loss last year. Despite being unprofitable overall with a negative return on equity (-17.23%), the company has reduced losses over five years by 11.7% annually and maintains more cash than debt while covering both short- and long-term liabilities with its assets. The management team is experienced, although the board is relatively new in tenure terms.