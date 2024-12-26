December 2024 Penny Stocks To Watch For Potential Growth

As global markets navigate a complex landscape marked by cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, investors are keenly observing potential opportunities in various sectors. Penny stocks, often associated with smaller or emerging companies, continue to capture attention due to their affordability and growth potential. Despite the term's vintage feel, these stocks can offer significant value when backed by strong financials and a clear path for growth.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.50 MYR2.49B ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.765 A$140.36M ★★★★☆☆ Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) MYR0.415 MYR1.15B ★★★★★★ Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) MYR0.90 MYR298.75M ★★★★★★ MGB Berhad (KLSE:MGB) MYR0.71 MYR420.07M ★★★★★★ Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998) HK$4.14 HK$45.59B ★★★★★★ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.55 A$64.47M ★★★★★★ Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG) £0.926 £146.07M ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$0.86 HK$545.92M ★★★★★★ Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB) £3.52 £67.13M ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 5,853 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.

Here we highlight a subset of our preferred stocks from the screener.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Winton Land Limited is a land developer specializing in creating integrated and master-planned neighborhoods in New Zealand and Australia, with a market cap of NZ$563.57 million.

Operations: The company's revenue is derived from three segments: Residential (NZ$162.53 million), Commercial (NZ$11.02 million), and Retirement (NZ$0.06 million).

Market Cap: NZ$563.57M

Winton Land Limited, with a market cap of NZ$563.57 million, shows financial resilience as its short-term assets (NZ$126.6 million) exceed both short-term (NZ$30 million) and long-term liabilities (NZ$104.5 million). The company has high-quality earnings and its debt is well covered by operating cash flow (22.2%). Despite negative earnings growth over the past year (-75.6%), it is forecasted to grow 54.81% annually in the future, indicating potential recovery prospects. The board and management are experienced, though recent profit margins have declined to 9.1% from 29.2%. Recent changes include a new registered office address in Auckland effective October 2024.

NZSE:WIN Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Eureka Design Public Company Limited, along with its subsidiaries, is involved in the production and distribution of water and raw materials both in Thailand and internationally, with a market cap of THB1.93 billion.