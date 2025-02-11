The decade-old feud fuelling Elon Musk’s ‘$100bn takeover bid’

From left: Elon Musk, Sam Altman and Donald Trump

Donald Trump has a fondness for big numbers, photo ops and gigantic infrastructure investments. The announcement of a $500bn (£400bn) “Stargate” artificial intelligence project contained all three.

The new president stood in the White House with Masayoshi Son and Larry Ellison, the billionaire SoftBank and Oracle founders, as well as Sam Altman, the chief executive of ChatGPT owner OpenAI, on Tuesday night to tout the move as a “declaration of confidence in America”.

The three executives loudly credited Trump. Altman told him that they “wouldn’t be able to do this without you, Mr President” – neatly avoiding the fact that the project had in fact started under the Biden administration. Work on the first site in Texas actually began last year.

In turn, Trump praised the “high-quality people” working on it.

Stargate is a techno-futurist symbol of the American advance that the second Trump administration wishes to accomplish. So it was less than ideal that Elon Musk, who was not present at the unveiling, immediately poured cold water on the project.

Musk spent the two days before claiming that OpenAI and SoftBank did not have the funds for what they are proposing – as well as firing social media jabs at Altman, a one-time ally turned enemy.

“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk tweeted after Tuesday’s announcement, adding: “SoftBank has well under $10bn secured. I have that on good authority.” He also called the announcement “fake” and referred to Altman as a “grifter”.

Trump: ‘I have certain hatreds of people too’

The clash between Musk and Altman forms part of a long feud, which intensified on Monday after the Tesla billionaire made a provocative $97bn takeover bid for OpenAI.

The pair exchanged tweets, with Musk claiming that it was “time for OpenAI to return to the open-source, safety-focused force for good it once was”, to which Altman responded: “No thank you, but we will buy Twitter for $9.74bn if you want.”

The difference with Stargate, however, was that in picking the fight, Musk appeared to directly contradict Trump, who had fulsomely praised the Stargate project.

Trump shrugged off Musk’s criticism on Thursday. “The people in the deal are very, very smart people – but Elon, one of the people he happens to hate. But I have certain hatreds of people too,” he said.

However, things may not have been so harmonious behind the scenes.

