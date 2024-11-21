Debt interest and civil service pay deals pushed borrowing to £17.4bn last month

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves in her office at no 11 Downing Street, London (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Soaring debt interest payments and Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ public pay deal have helped push borrowing to £17.4bn the second-highest October figure since records began in 1993.

The figure exceeded the expectations of economists of about £12.3bn for last month, after new borrowings of £16bn in September.

The added monthly drawdowns are helping the UK’s national debt to balloon. It now stands at about £2.8 trillion, or £2,800 billion. Ms Reeves is aiming to keep debt below the UK’s total economic output.

Before the Budget, she changed the rules around how much debt the UK could be in to allow for more building of infrastructure projects like schools, hospitals, roads and railways.

October was also the month that various above-inflation and backdated pay increases for NHS workers announced by Labour came into effect.

It came amid the first set of borrowing figures since the Government announced significant spending measures in last month’s autumn Budget.

Economists said that the latest figures highlight how the Chancellor has “little wiggle room” in the state finances.

The fresh figures showed that central government debt interest rose to £9.1 billion for the month – the highest October figure on record.

This was £0.5 billion higher than the same month last year.

ONS deputy director for public sector finances, Jessica Barnaby, said: “This month’s borrowing was the second highest October figure since monthly records began in January 1993.

“Despite the cut in the main rates of national insurance earlier in 2024, total receipts rose on last year.

“However, with spending on public services, benefits and debt interest costs all up on last year, expenditure rose faster than revenue overall.”

The ONS said central government departmental spending on goods and services increased by £2.5 billion to £36.9 billion in October on the back of “pay rises and inflation increased running costs”.

This includes the impact of above-inflation pay deals which were announced after the Labour Government took office, with NHS staff and teachers witnessing backdated pay increases from last month.

Overall central government spending was £88.5 billion in October 2024, £3.9 billion more than the same month a year earlier.

Meanwhile, central government receipts – the amount of money it receives, predominantly through taxes – rose by £2.9 billion to £81.2 billion for the month.

The rise was supported by increases in corporation tax and income tax payments.

The ONS said public sector net borrowing as a whole stood at £96.6 billion for the financial year to October, as a result of the new figures.

