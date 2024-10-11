Debate Erupts Over Tesla's Optimus Robots Autonomy, as Shares Tumble Post-Event

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2024 Tesla's (TSLA, Financial) hotly anticipated Optimus humanoid robots, tha took to the stage at the company's robotaxi event on Thursday, are at the center of a debate about whether they were being operated autonomously or controlled by humans. The robots interacted with guests, but reports from those in attendance suggest the technology is unlikely to be entirely AI-driven.

Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management, who was in attendance, expressed concerns about whether the robots were being controlled by humans or not. Lux Capital co-founder Josh Wolfe went one step further, suggesting the display was a "parlor trick" demonstrating low-latency remote control instead of cutting-edge autonomous technology .

During the event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked up the company's groundbreaking Optimus robots, suggesting they would eventually cost between $20,000 and $30,000 and perform a wide range of tasks. Additionally, Musk also emphasized the massive progress Tesla has made, noting that the project started which started with a just a person in a robot suit has advanced substantially. Regardless, shares of Tesla dropped 7.95% Friday afternoon following the event.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

