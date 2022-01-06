Death of an inmate from Grande Cache Institution

GRANDE CACHE, AB, Jan. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Correctional Service Canada

On January 5, 2022, Maxime Boucher, an inmate from Grande Cache Institution died while in our custody.

At the time of his death, Mr. Boucher, had been serving, since April 19, 2021, a 9 years, 3 months and 3 days sentence for attempted murder, kidnapping, robbery – use of firearm, assault – intentional use of force, motor vehicle theft, fraud, and break, enter and commit.

The inmate's next of kin have been notified.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified.

