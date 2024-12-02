Dean of Valuation Aswath Damodaran on Nvidia (NVDA): ‘It’s Going to be Painful’

In This Article:
We recently published a list of 10 Trending AI Stocks to Watch in December. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) stands against other trending AI stocks to watch in December.
Jared Cohen, Goldman Sachs president of global affairs, co-head of the Goldman Sachs Global Institute, said while talking to CNBC in a latest program that amid rising data center-driven energy demand because of AI, the US would need to collaborate with other countries via “diplomacy.”
“If you look at data centers for cloud workloads versus data centers for AI workloads, data centers for AI workloads require ultra-high density. They need a concentrated power source, and so intermittent power like wind and solar doesn’t fit the bill. You need base load power, so I think nuclear, coal, and natural gas are necessary, and we have plenty of that in the US. The problem is we can’t transport it from where it is through multiple jurisdictions because of the ‘not in my backyard’ issue. So, the US is going to need some kind of overflow option if it wants to continue leading in this space. There’s not a single geography that I would say represents a panacea to this problem.”
Answering a question about whether the return to relatively cheaper and reliable energy sources like coal could satisfy the AI-driven energy demand, the analyst said the US would still need to look beyond just relying on its own sources because the need for power is huge.
“We’re going to have to probably bring another 35-plus gigawatts of power online relative to the 17 gigawatts of power that are already online feeding these data centers in just the next couple of years. That’s not enough, that’s not enough time. So, you know, the US is going to continue to lead in the space, but it’s not going to be able to lead on its own.”
READ ALSO Jim Cramer’s Latest Lightning Round: 11 Stocks to Watch and Jim Cramer on AMD and Other Stocks
For this article we picked 10 AI stocks that are getting investors’ attention on the back of latest news. With each stock we have mentioned the number of hedge fund investors. Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
Pixabay/Public Domain
Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 193
Aswath Damodaran, NYU Stern School of Business professor of finance, recently talked about Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a program on CNBC and said:
“Investors are also increasingly focused on the guidance that Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is offering, and the negative reaction, I think, is coming from the sobering of that guidance. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA), I believe, is trying to bring investors down for a soft landing, lowering expectations. However, it’s going to be painful. Every earnings report, you’re likely to see more of this phenomenon play out—where they beat the numbers but the stock price still goes down.”
Damodaran explained exactly why he believes Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) is overvalued.
“I think at this price, if you’re buying, you’re expecting the product and service market to be much bigger than people anticipate. You need to be clear that this is what you’re basing your purchase on. Even if you assume Nvidia’s dominance in the AI chip market—which I believe they currently have—and their ability to maintain these sky-high margins, you still can’t justify a $144 valuation without something additional happening. It’s almost as if you’re betting on Nvidia finding and dominating another market, and that’s a tough call.”
Simply beating earnings estimates is not enough for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) anymore. The stock fell despite reporting better-than-expected numbers for the latest quarter. However, analysts are sensing a growth slowdown. Nvidia’s Q4 revenue guidance missed the buy-side whisper number of $39 billion, and the company expects gross margins to keep shrinking next quarter. For Q4, non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 73.5%, down from 75% in Q3. NVIDIA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) biggest customers, cloud hyperscalers — which account for 50% of its revenue — are increasingly developing in-house AI chips and collaborating with competitors like AMD. This raises concerns about Nvidia’s medium-to-long-term growth in demand and margins.
Polen Focus Growth Strategy stated the following regarding NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) in its Q3 2024 investor letter:
“In a reversal from the past two quarters, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) represented our top relative contributor this quarter, despite the modest underperformance, declining -1.7%. In many ways, NVIDIA was a microcosm of the broader market’s heightened volatility. Beneath the placid surface, the company experienced a 27% drawdown followed by a +31% rally, only to repeat the cycle with a -21% drawdown followed by a subsequent 20% rally to finish the quarter. In our view, the stock’s volatility goes beyond fundamental business drivers, but the company in turn benefitted from increasing capital spending budgets from cloud service providers and large enterprises for generative AI (“GenAI”) infrastructure spending. Simultaneously, the stock endured weakness related to the delayed next-generation Blackwell chip, and an earnings forecast that exceeded expectations, albeit not as much as some investors hoped. While we continue to believe NVIDIA is a highly advantaged business, with significant demand for their chips and servers ahead of the need for that hardware from real-world businesses, we are cautious about its growth sustainability since it lacks recurring revenue.”
Overall, NVDA ranks 4th on our list of trending AI stocks to watch in December. While we acknowledge the potential of NVDA, our conviction lies in the belief that under the radar AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than NVDA but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.