DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DCHCARE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:DCHCARE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 41% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad is:

4.0% = RM2.6m ÷ RM64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.04 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 4.0% ROE

As you can see, DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Even compared to the average industry ROE of 12%, the company's ROE is quite dismal. DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad was still able to see a decent net income growth of 15% over the past five years. Therefore, the growth in earnings could probably have been caused by other variables. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 29% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Summary

Overall, we feel that DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Namely, its respectable earnings growth, which it achieved due to it retaining most of its profits. However, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 4 risks we have identified for DC Healthcare Holdings Berhad visit our risks dashboard for free.

