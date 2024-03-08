DBS Group Holdings Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

DBS Group Holdings (SGX:D05) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: S$19.6b (up 20% from FY 2022).

Net income: S$9.98b (up 23% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 51% (up from 50% in FY 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

EPS: S$3.87 (up from S$3.15 in FY 2022).

D05 Banking Performance Indicators

Net interest margin (NIM): 2.15% (up from 1.75% in FY 2022).

Cost-to-income ratio: 39.9% (down from 43.0% in FY 2022).

Non-performing loans: 1.11% (down from 1.13% in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

DBS Group Holdings EPS Misses Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 1.3%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Institutional Banking segment contributing a total revenue of S$9.27b (47% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to S$5.28b (55% of total expenses). Explore how D05's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.6% growth forecast for the Banks industry in Asia.

Performance of the market in Singapore.

The company's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with DBS Group Holdings, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

