Canada markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,748.45
    -142.15 (-0.68%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,668.97
    -43.05 (-0.91%)
     

  • DOW

    35,650.95
    -320.05 (-0.89%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7808
    -0.0001 (-0.02%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.34
    +0.05 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    61,259.18
    -1,649.97 (-2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,212.10
    -36.04 (-2.89%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,785.10
    -3.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,180.50
    -31.31 (-1.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    15,982.25
    -99.75 (-0.62%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    21.08
    +2.39 (+12.79%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,254.99
    +23.55 (+0.33%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6894
    -0.0024 (-0.35%)
     

DAZN SECURES LALIGA RIGHTS IN SPAIN

DAZN to broadcast 175 LaLiga matches for five seasons from 2022-23

Agreement is another key moment in the migration of sports consumption from linear pay TV to OTT

LaLiga football joins DAZN's local line up of world class sports including Copa del Rey, Premier League, Formula 1 and MotoGP

MADRID, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- DAZN, the leading global sports streaming platform, has been awarded the local broadcast rights to 175 LaLiga matches over the next five seasons. From 2022 to 2027, DAZN will broadcast exclusively* a total of five matches per matchweek. This agreement is great news for sports fans in Spain, with LaLiga soon to join DAZN's accessible and affordable line-up of premium sports.

DAZN Group logo (PRNewsfoto/DAZN Group)
DAZN Group logo (PRNewsfoto/DAZN Group)

DAZN consolidates its position in the Spanish market thanks to the exclusive acquisition of five matches per matchweek. This is an important result that rewards DAZN's commitment to Spain ever since its local launch in March 2019. Fans will be able to count on an even wider offer and with DAZN they will be guaranteed an accessible, flexible and modern experience, in line with their needs.

James Rushton, Co-CEO, DAZN Group, said: "The award of these LaLiga rights represents a strategic local investment for us in a key market, and is all part of the global momentum that we are driving across our business, which continues at pace. This is further proof that we are well past the tipping point in the migration of fans from viewing sports on linear pay TV, to streaming services."

Jacopo Tonoli, Chief Commercial Officer, DAZN Group: "We are delighted to announce this momentous deal for DAZN, and for local fans. This agreement cements DAZN's position as a leading sports destination in Spain, and underlines our commitment to making premium sport more accessible and affordable to an ever-increasing number of fans, and to continue improving those supporters' experience both on mobile devices and in the living room."

In addition to this LaLiga package, soccer fans will be able to enjoy Copa del Rey and some of the best international soccer competitions, such as the Premier League, UWCL, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, FA Cup, Carabao Cup or MLS. But DAZN is not just about soccer. Users in Spain can also enjoy a complete multisport offer with MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3, F1, Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, Matchroom, GGG and Golden Boy boxing, as well as a wide line-up of DAZN original programming and other sports content.

* Each matchweek, one of the total 10 matches will be broadcast free-to-air, as required by current regulations.

About DAZN Group

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialisation. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sport portal, DAZN News. DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sport anytime, anywhere. DAZN provides affordable access on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles. DAZN is now live in more than 200 countries and territories after first launching in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Japan in 2016. Visit https://dazngroup.com for more information.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1097249/DAZN_Group_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dazn-secures-laliga-rights-in-spain-301443981.html

SOURCE DAZN

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/14/c8643.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • IMF urges UK to give non-banks access to liquidity in market crises

    Britain should consider giving 'non-banks' access to its repurchase agreements and government bond operations as a source of liquidity in stressed markets, the International Monetary Fund recommended on Tuesday. Non-banks comprise hedge funds, mutual funds, pension funds, money market funds and insurance companies, which collectively now account for half of global financial activity.

  • EU to raise 50 billion euros for recovery fund in Jan-June 2022

    The funding plan, which covers the January to June period, is based on the latest forecasts for member states' payment needs from the recovery fund, the statement said. The ratio of auctioned versus syndicated long-term issues will depend on market conditions and funding needs, the Commission said, but said it will "further develop the use of auctions as an issuance format." The longer-term bonds will continue to be complemented by short-term bills at auction, the Commission said. It also expects to raise another 5.5 billion euros for other funding programmes, including the SURE unemployment scheme, the statement said.

  • Bristol Myers enters up to $920 million deal with Immatics for cancer drug

    Cancer-focused drug developer Immatics will receive an upfront payment of $150 million, up to $770 million in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalty payments on net sales of the therapy. IMA401, currently in pre-clinical development, belongs to a category of treatments that aim to activate T-cells, a part of the body's immune system, against cancer cells. It is geared to target proteins prevalent in many types of solid tumors, including a type of non-small cell lung cancer as well as head and neck cancer. "Bristol Myers Squibb's global clinical development and commercialization capabilities in oncology make them the ideal partner for the further development of IMA401," said Carsten Reinhardt, chief development officer at Immatics.

  • Hunger lingers for millions of underemployed, low-income Americans

    Sofia Suarez, a receptionist at a dental office in Chicago, was out of work for about three months in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Facing mounting bills and rising food prices, she turns to the Lakeview Food Pantry in Chicago for free groceries every month or two. Suarez, like more than 4 million Americans classified as "underemployed" by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics in October, fell through the cracks in the U.S. government's multibillion-dollar attempt to stave off financial uncertainty during the pandemic. As the U.S. economy this year came roaring back from lockdowns in 2020, low and middle-income Americans felt the sharpest hunger pangs.

  • Fire & Flower Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. ("Fire & Flower" or the "Company") (TSX: FAF) (OTCQX: FFLWD), today announced its financial and operational results for the fiscal third quarter ended October 30, 2021.

  • Tories Face Anger And Apathy As 'Partygate' Engulfs North Shropshire By-Election

    Boris Johnson's fate rests on whether the Tories can cling on in Owen Paterson's former seat.

  • Millennial Money: Keep an eye on debt using visual aids

    With an $82,000 pile of debt, buying a house seemed far in the distance for Ehren Sixon and his wife, Florida residents who embarked on a debt-free journey in 2016. They opted for the debt snowball method, a debt payoff strategy that encourages motivation by quickly attacking the smallest balances first. The couple also tracked every milestone along the way with different visual aids as they paid off car loans, student loans and credit card debt. “We wanted to be able to track our progress and k

  • Are you dreaming of a clean Christmas? Right now you can save up to $200 on Eufy robot vacuums at Amazon

    Snag a sweet Eufy robot vacuum for up to 47 percent off from Amazon. They'll even arrive in time for Christmas!

  • How do we maintain workplace culture while working from home? Ask HR

    Businesses have been forced to re-imagine how to foster connections among workers because of the pandemic. Here's how to maintain culture remotely.

  • Nawal El Saadawi remembered by Mona Eltahawy

    The influential and fearless Egyptian feminist author, doctor and government official is remembered by the journalist and social commentator

  • You hate your job – what next? The two writers exploring toxic productivity

    Out of Office, a book by Charlie Warzel and Ann Helen Petersen, explores the toxicity of productivity culture and why now is the best moment for change

  • Crunch time: is the Premier League game finally up for Burnley?

    Sean Dyche’s team went a long way to securing survival last December and start a key run against Watford on Wednesday

  • Voyage of Time review – Terrence Malick awestruck in the face of existence

    Malick’s mood-footnote to The Tree of Life sets visions of the dawn of the universe and mankind against a ludicrously solemn Brad Pitt voiceover

  • Globalization Partners Launches G-P Recruit

    Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes without setting up foreign subsidiaries via its global employment platform, today announced the launch of G-P Recruit. The new product offering enables customers to find the right talent, anywhere in the world, both quickly and efficiently.

  • In-Focus: Unselective tripping

    Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) provides a solution that can significantly help distribution system operators in avoiding disconnection issues that originates from displacement voltages. In a power grid, protection relays are critical components which are supposed to detect and disconnect faulty feeders. Unfortunately, they do not detect all faults. For example, the relay protection systems can be incorrectly configured or not sensitive enough for certain intermittent earth faults, why a faulty fee

  • Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Reminds Shareholders to Vote in Favor of Business Combination with Heliogen, Inc.

    KENNESAW, Ga., December 14, 2021--Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. reminds its shareholders to vote in favor of the previously announced business combination with Heliogen, Inc.

  • New investment fund will target the ‘tweeners’ of the Triangle’s startup scene

    “This is about creating more ladders,” said entrepreneur Scot Wingo, who is launching a new investment fund for Triangle startups. The fund has attracted a who’s who of local entrepreneurs.

  • Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Reports Q3 Results, Executing on Our Strategy, With Strong Portfolio Monetization of Non-Core Positions and a Continued Focus on Clean Energy

    Performance year-to-date represents a 71% increase in net income and 101% increase in total revenues over the same period in 2020Realized gain on investments was $4.2 million, offset by an unrealized loss on investments of $8.1 million, for net loss on investments of $3.9 million for the three months ended October 31, 2021As at October 31, 2021, Aberdeen's shareholders' equity was $46.6 million, or $0.34 per basic share. On a year-over-year basis, Aberdeen’s shareholders’ equity has increased 44

  • Coeur Reports Positive Exploration Results at Rochester and Crown Programs

    CHICAGO, December 14, 2021--Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) today provided an update on its 2021 exploration programs at its Rochester operation in northern Nevada and the Crown exploration project in southern Nevada. Collectively, Coeur has drilled just over one million feet (307,925 meters) from up to 27 active rigs at six different locations through the first ten months of 2021, reflecting a year-over-year increase of roughly 50%. The Company plans to invest an all-t

  • Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031

    Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Resonator Market – Scope of Report A new study on the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market is published. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator market as well as its structure.New York, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Acoustic Wave Resonator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Siz