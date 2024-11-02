Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:DAYANG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 66% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is RM3.61 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's RM2.18 share price signals that it might be 40% undervalued

Analyst price target for DAYANG is RM3.57 which is 1.2% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd Fairly Valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 2034 Levered FCF (MYR, Millions) RM485.7m RM411.8m RM372.5m RM351.6m RM341.5m RM338.3m RM339.6m RM344.2m RM351.1m RM359.8m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ -9.55% Est @ -5.62% Est @ -2.87% Est @ -0.94% Est @ 0.41% Est @ 1.35% Est @ 2.01% Est @ 2.47% Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11% RM439 RM336 RM275 RM235 RM206 RM184 RM167 RM153 RM141 RM131

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.3b

