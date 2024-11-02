Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's (KLSE:DAYANG) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 66% Above Its Share Price
Key Insights
-
The projected fair value for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd is RM3.61 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
-
Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd's RM2.18 share price signals that it might be 40% undervalued
-
Analyst price target for DAYANG is RM3.57 which is 1.2% below our fair value estimate
Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DAYANG) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.
Is Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd Fairly Valued?
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|
2025
|
2026
|
2027
|
2028
|
2029
|
2030
|
2031
|
2032
|
2033
|
2034
|
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
|
RM485.7m
|
RM411.8m
|
RM372.5m
|
RM351.6m
|
RM341.5m
|
RM338.3m
|
RM339.6m
|
RM344.2m
|
RM351.1m
|
RM359.8m
|
Growth Rate Estimate Source
|
Analyst x1
|
Analyst x1
|
Est @ -9.55%
|
Est @ -5.62%
|
Est @ -2.87%
|
Est @ -0.94%
|
Est @ 0.41%
|
Est @ 1.35%
|
Est @ 2.01%
|
Est @ 2.47%
|
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 11%
|
RM439
|
RM336
|
RM275
|
RM235
|
RM206
|
RM184
|
RM167
|
RM153
|
RM141
|
RM131
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM2.3b
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 11%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2034 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM360m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (11%– 3.6%) = RM5.3b
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM5.3b÷ ( 1 + 11%)10= RM1.9b
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM4.2b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM2.2, the company appears quite undervalued at a 40% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 11%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.271. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
SWOT Analysis for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd
Strength
-
Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.
-
Debt is not viewed as a risk.
-
Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.
Weakness
-
Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Energy Services market.
Opportunity
-
Trading below our estimate of fair value by more than 20%.
Threat
-
Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.
Moving On:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd, we've put together three essential elements you should consider:
-
Risks: You should be aware of the 2 warning signs for Dayang Enterprise Holdings Bhd (1 is a bit concerning!) we've uncovered before considering an investment in the company.
-
Future Earnings: How does DAYANG's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.
-
Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
