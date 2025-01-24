Davos-BlackRock's Fink says probably time to be investing back in Europe

LONDON (Reuters) - There is too much pessimism around Europe and it could be time to investing back in the region, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Friday.

"There's too much pessimism on Europe," he said during a panel debate on the global economic outlook.

"I believe it's probably time to be investing back into Europe," he said, adding there was still progress to be made in areas such as capital markets union.

