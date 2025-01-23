Davos 2025: Trade, tariffs, AI and UN chief Guterres dominate World Economic Forum agenda

DAVOS, Switzlerand (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres ratcheted up his warning about climate change and said the world’s thirst for fossil fuels is a “Frankenstein monster” that spares no one, while calling for greater attention to risks posed by artificial intelligence if its ascent goes ungoverned — even as some leaders played up its promise.

The United Nations' chief headlined a flurry of activities and talk sessions on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, where shifts underway in Washington during U.S. President Donald Trump’s first week back in office also featured heavily in the scheduled events and side chats of government officials, academics and business executives.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy combed the corridors, meeting with leaders such as Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Vietnamese President Luong Cuong, as well as German opposition leader and would-be chancellor Friedrich Merz in an effort to stir up support for Ukraine's fight against Russia.

Here are some highlights from Wednesday's session:

UN chief issues warning about Big Oil ...

With energy and tech industry executives on hand, Guterres returned to one of his most frequent appeals: for the world to do more to fight global warming.

Trump's promises to “ drill, baby, drill ” and an array of worries about economic growth in some big but moribund economies in Europe and beyond have rattled public and private commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

Guterres bemoaned how 2024 was the hottest year on record, and warned of rising sea levels that could overwhelm ports that ship oil in and out.

“And rising temperatures, which are, overwhelmingly, caused by burning fossil fuels,” he said. “Our fossil fuel addiction is a Frankenstein monster, sparing nothing and no one. All around us, we see clear signs that the monster has become master.”

Companies that have recently backtracked on their climate commitments are “on the wrong side of history,” he added.

... and “ungoverned” AI

The U.N. chief lauded the promise of artificial intelligence, saying it could revolutionize learning, help improve health care and support farmers with tools that boost productivity.

“But with this promise comes profound risk, especially if AI is left ungoverned,” he said. warning that it could be used "as a tool of deception,” erode trust in institutions, disrupt labor markets and affect the conduct of war.

Trump on Tuesday announced a joint U.S. venture that plans to invest up to $500 billion for infrastructure linked to AI though a new partnership formed by Oracle, SoftBank and OpenAI.

