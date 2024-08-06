Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,979.36
    -248.27 (-1.12%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,240.03
    +53.70 (+1.04%)
     

  • DOW

    38,997.66
    +294.39 (+0.76%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7256
    +0.0021 (+0.29%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    72.96
    -0.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    77,775.46
    +2,797.56 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.28
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,432.10
    +0.50 (+0.02%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,064.30
    +25.14 (+1.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8880
    +0.1030 (+2.72%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,099.00
    +85.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    27.71
    -10.86 (-28.16%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,026.69
    +18.46 (+0.23%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    34,675.46
    +3,217.04 (+10.23%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6637
    +0.0036 (+0.55%)
     

DaVita lifts annual profit forecast on strong kidney dialysis services demand

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The outdoor sign seen at the DaVita Dialysis clinic in Denver

(Reuters) - Healthcare company DaVita raised its 2024 profit forecast on Tuesday expecting strong demand for its kidney dialysis services, sending shares of the company up 3% in aftermarket trade.

Shares of DaVita, similar to those of its peers, witnessed a steep fall in October last year and gradually recovered in 2024, after the company downplayed speculations over the impact of new GLP-1 weight-loss drugs potentially dampening the market for dialysis services.

The Colorado-based firm now sees 2024 adjusted per-share profit between $9.25 and $10.05, raised from its previous view of $9.00 and $9.80.

Analysts' average estimate for annual per share profit is pegged at $9.32, according to LSEG data.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company provides care services in the United States to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure through a network of outpatient clinics and at-home dialysis services.

DaVita said it continued to experience delays in claims processing through the first half of 2024 as a result of the Change Healthcare outage, for which it applied for and received interest-free funding from UnitedHealth.

The company posted quarterly revenue of $3.19 billion, ahead of analysts' estimate of $3.15 billion.

On an adjusted basis, it reported a profit of $2.59 per share for the quarter, above analysts' estimate of $2.54 per share.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mohammed Safi Shamsi)