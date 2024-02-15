DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 13, 2024

DaVita Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.87, expectations were $1.53. DaVita Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good evening. My name is Michelle, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time. I would like to welcome everyone to the DaVita Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Mr. Eliason, you may begin your conference.

Nic Eliason: Thank you, and welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. We appreciate your continued interest in our company. I'm Nic Eliason, Group Vice President of Investor Relations. And joining me today are Javier Rodriguez, our CEO, and Joel Ackerman, our CFO. Please note that during this call we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All of these statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For further details concerning these risks and uncertainties, please refer to our fourth quarter earnings press release and our SEC filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, all subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other subsequent filings that we make with the SEC.

Clinical laboratory technicians running tests in the comprehensive kidney care services.

Our forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and we do not intend and undertake no duty to update these statements except as may be required by law. Additionally, we'd like to remind you that during this call we will discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures is included in our earnings press release furnished to the SEC and available on our website. I will now turn the call over to Javier Rodriguez.

Story continues

Javier Rodriguez: Thank you, Nic, and thank you all for joining the call today. As we reflect on the past year, our 2023 financial performance highlighted the resilience of our business and revealed some of the early benefits of our multi-year investment in strengthening our platform. External challenges of the past few years ultimately made us stronger, and with continued investment in our teammates, systems and capabilities, we believe that we're well-positioned for the years ahead. We began 2024 with great momentum and a reduction in the risks and uncertainties that characterize the recent years. Today, I will cover our 2023 results and our 2024 guidance, provide an annual update on integrated kidney care and briefly continue our discussion on GLP-1 drugs.

First, however, I'll begin the call as we always do with the clinical highlights. More than 20 years, we have strived to be a community-first and a company-second. This means that we're committed not only to providing outstanding care, but also to give back. In 2023, our teammates logged over 42,000 hours of service to their communities, which marks our highest year ever in a step toward achieving our cumulative goal of 125,000 hours by 2025. And some of our special teammates donated their personal time to advance our goal of raising awareness for kidney disease. We recently wrapped our 2023 Health Tour, a mobile health screening and kidney care education program supporting local communities across the country. Today, 15% of our US population has kidney disease, which often goes undiagnosed and untreated until symptoms become severe.

See also 20 Fastest Growing Technology Companies in the US and 20 Most Valuable Latin American Companies.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.