DaVita Inc. (DVA): Among the Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Heading Into 2025

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Heading into 2025.
The Resilience and Challenges of Global Healthcare Spending
Investing in healthcare equities is typically seen as protective during recessionary times. This is because, even in hard financial times, consumers usually do not reduce their usage of prescription drugs or other necessary healthcare services. National healthcare spending is expected to reach an estimated $4.8 trillion in 2023 and increase at a 5.6% annual pace between 2027 and 2032, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
According to a World Health Organization report published in December 2023, worldwide healthcare spending reached a record high in 2021 at $9.8 trillion, or 10.3% of global GDP. Except in low-income countries, where government health spending declined as a result of their significant reliance on foreign aid, public health spending increased globally. While 11% of the world's population lived in countries where yearly healthcare spending was less than $50 per person, high-income countries paid about $4,000 per capita in 2021. Additionally, low-income countries accounted for just 0.24% of global health spending, despite having 8% of the world's population. The study claims that although public health spending rose dramatically during the peak of the COVID-19 epidemic, this increase is unlikely to last in the long term as countries now place a higher priority on economic problems such as high inflation, decreasing GDP, and mounting debt servicing. According to Dr. Bruce Aylward, WHO Assistant Director-General for Universal Health Coverage, Life Course:
“Sustained public financing on health is urgently needed to progress towards universal health coverage. It is especially critical at this time when the world is confronted by the climate crisis, conflicts, and other complex emergencies. People’s health and well-being need to be protected by resilient health systems that can also withstand these shocks.”
The impending collapse of the U.S. healthcare system, especially in terms of staff shortages and financial instability, is the most worrisome aspect of the healthcare sector. There is a serious manpower shortage in the healthcare sector. An additional 124,000 doctors are expected to be required by 2030, and by 2027, 800,000 registered nurses (RNs) are expected to retire. A startling 24% of staff registered nurses are currently leaving their jobs. In certain healthcare systems, this deficit has resulted in the shutdown of critical patient services like obstetrics, pediatrics, psychiatry, and intensive care units.
Nevertheless, the U.S. spends over twice as much on healthcare as the OECD average, despite these difficulties, and the average results are poorer. This discrepancy emphasizes how ineffective and unsustainable the current system is. Further taxing the revenue cycle and reducing the amount of money available for therapeutic treatments is the fact that 58% of hospital bad debt originates from insured patients. The future of the American healthcare system appears bleak when these elements are taken together. The industry faces a systemic collapse that could have serious repercussions for the economy and public health if substantial intervention and reform are not implemented.
Our Methodology
Our methodology involved selecting stocks with a market capitalization exceeding $10 billion and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 17. We then ranked these stocks based on their P/E ratios, as of December 22.
Clinical laboratory technicians running tests in the comprehensive kidney care services.
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)
P/E Ratio: 16.29
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in dialysis treatments for chronic kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. The company operates dialysis centers across the U.S. and internationally, offering services like hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, pharmacy solutions, lab testing, and disease management. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)'s main customers are individuals needing dialysis, as well as healthcare providers, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking kidney care services.
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has shown strong financial resilience in Q3 2024 despite challenges like supply chain disruptions and hurricanes. The company reported an adjusted operating income of $535 million, maintaining its full-year guidance of $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. Adjusted EPS for Q3 was $2.59, with a full-year range of $9.25 to $10.05. Free cash flow reached $555 million, supporting its annual guidance of $950 million to $1.2 billion. Revenue per treatment (RPT) grew by 3.5% to 4%, despite flat treatment volumes.
DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) managed operational challenges well, with minimal hurricane impact and ongoing efforts to control labor and medical costs. The corporation expects supply chain conditions to normalize by early 2025 and is preparing for a regulatory transition regarding oral-only drugs into Medicare Part B, which could enhance patient access and efficiency.
As of Q3 2024, 39 hedge funds held shares in the company as tracked by the Insider Monkey database. The largest shareholder in the stock was Berkshire Hathaway with stakes worth $5.9 billion.
Overall DVA ranks 10th on our list of the cheap healthcare stocks to buy heading into 2025.
