Davide Bollati Awarded by EY for Davines Group’s Sustainable Business Model

MILAN — Davide Bollati, president of Davines Group, received a recognition for his company’s sustainable business model by consulting firm EY on Thursday.

This was one of the awards the consulting firm annually assigns to acknowledge the best Italian entrepreneurs according to several categories, spanning from global growth to innovation. Giovanna Vitelli, president of leading luxury yacht manufacturer Azimut|Benetti Group, was awarded the top prize and named EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year.

Giovanna Vitelli, president of Azimut|Benetti, receiving the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Bollati received the prize in the “Sustainable Business Model” category for “having guided the company toward a holistic growth approach that considers the impact on the environment, communities and stakeholders” and for “placing ethics and sustainability at the center of decisions [and] as key factors in the success of its business,” said EY in a statement.

The Parma-based beauty company, which was founded in 1983 by the Bollati family and operates professional hair care brand Davines and skin care label Comfort Zone, has a longtime expertise in developing high-performance, natural formulations, recycled and reusable packaging and implementing environmentally friendly initiatives. These assets earned the firm both credibility and an advantage at a time when every business started to tweak its structure and product offering in a sustainable direction, and were instrumental in serving the ever-increasing appetite of international customers for natural beauty products.

These elements propelled Davines Group’s sales, which continue to grow double-digit year after year. To be sure, in 2023 total sales increased 14.3 percent to 263.5 million euros compared to 2022, which enabled Davines Group to make its debut in WWD Beauty Inc’s Top 100 ranking of the world’s largest beauty companies earlier this year.

Davines Group’s distinctive holistic, sustainable mission was sealed by the B Corp certification in 2016 and an even higher certification score in 2020. These add to a streak of eco-minded projects, ranging from joining forces with fellow certified B Corps to establish the B Corp Beauty Coalition aimed at promoting systemic change in the beauty industry by improving its sustainability standards through collective action, to teaming with Rodale Institute, a U.S.-based nonprofit that specializes in regenerative organic agriculture. As result of the latter, the company expanded its Davines Village headquarters to include a regenerative organic farm, research center and education hub aimed at exploring how these farming practices can influence the supply chain of personal care products while simultaneously helping to mitigate climate change.

