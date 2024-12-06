David Sacks Becomes AI and Crypto Czar: Trump Signals Bold Policy Direction

Former PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Chief Operating Officer David Sacks has been named by President-elect Donald Trump as the "White House AI and Crypto Czar." Two rapidly evolving industries in artificial intelligence and cryptocurrencies will be under supervision by Sacks. In a post on Truth Social, Trump underlined Sacks's contribution to online free speech promotion and tackling alleged Big Tech company bias. Trump stressed on the development of a legal framework on the crypto industry, offering greater clarity.

Born in South Africa, entrepreneur Sacks belongs to the "PayPal Mafia," a group of former PayPal founders and executives with notable impact in the tech sector. Prominent Trump supporters among this group are Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Palantir (NASDAQ:PLTR) chairman Peter Thiel. Apart from his fresh responsibility, Sacks will oversee the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology. With hopes for a more business-friendly regulatory approach to support innovation in these domains, the appointment marks a possible change in U.S. crypto and artificial intelligence policy under the Trump administration.

