Dave Ramsey Team: How To Sell Your House ‘As Is’

It’s not uncommon for a homebuyer to purchase a property knowing they won’t stay there forever. Maybe it’s a “starter” home or a place they plan to shed in retirement once their kids are grown and on their own. And then there are all those folks who buy a home and don’t think they’ll ever sell it, but end up doing so, for whatever reason.

Find Out: 7 Types of Homes Expected To Soar in Value by the End of 2025

Explore More: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

The thing is: Listing a home is easy. And pretty much every home will sell at some point (even if only to be torn down). But what you have to think about is the price. Will you get what you’re asking for or, ideally, more? Doing so becomes trickier when you sell a home “as is,” meaning, sold in its current condition, without any repairs, upgrades or improvements — and with no guarantees from you that the home doesn’t have issues that need to be fixed.

The team at Ramsey Solutions, a website founded and run by financial guru Dave Ramsey, recently published a blog that provided advice on the best ways to sell your house “as is.”

Trending Now:

Talk To — and Hire — a Local Realtor

When you’re selling your house, no matter its condition, it will benefit you to work with a real estate agent. Yes, it sucks that they charge a fee (commission, which is a small percentage of your home’s selling price), but their expertise and guidance is worth the money. The Ramsey Solutions team noted that a local real estate agent will be able to help you with the following important moves:

They’ll help you set a realistic and competitive price.

They’ll help you find the best buyer through their MLS database.

They’ll help you market the great features of your home like, say, the desirable location, the built-in shelving or the large yard. This shifts attention from any possible problem areas and gets prospective buyers interested.

Explore More: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal In Two Years

Do Your Own Home Inspection Before Listing

Homebuyers are strongly recommended to conduct an inspection once you accept their offer, but they may not want to pay the several hundred dollars to do it. That’s on them, of course, but most buyers, recognizing the significance of such a major purchase, go through with an inspection. Many buyers back out of buying when the inspection reveals problems you didn’t know — let alone tell — them about.

Get a comprehensive understanding of everything that could be wrong with your home by doing your own inspection (you’ll need to hire an inspector). This way you’ll be informed and can hedge against any surprise backouts based on what the buyer’s inspection reveals.

Story Continues