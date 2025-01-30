Dave Ramsey Team: 6 Ways To Save Money on College Costs

PeopleImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The cost of obtaining a bachelor’s degree is more expensive in the U.S. than it is anywhere else in the world. The price of tuition alone averaged $9,596 in 2022-23 — and that’s just among public universities; private colleges can be far more expensive. The staggering price of a college education can set people back financially for the rest of their lives. The average federal student loan debt is $37,853 per borrower, and outstanding private student loan debt totals $128.8 billion.

Saving money on and in college is crucial. We know some of the more obvious money-saving hacks — like trying to live at home if that’s feasible and getting a roommate and a microscopic living space if it’s not, but what else can you do to save money while getting a college education? The team over at Dave Ramsey’s site, Ramsey Solutions, recently tackled this question in a blog post and discussed how to save money in college. Here are six proven ways.

Give Community College a Chance

Community college can be frowned upon by college applicants eyeing prestigious universities. But the savviest students recognize that you can get an excellent education at a community college. They also know that it’s not forever. You can attend a community college for two years and then transfer to a four-year institution to finish up your degree. This is an excellent way to save money.

“You can save a lot on tuition by getting all of your general education requirements out of the way at a community college before heading to your school of choice, because the price difference is insane,” the Ramsey Solutions team wrote. “Seriously – a year of tuition at a private school is, on average, more than nine times the cost of a year of tuition at a community college!”

Consider In-State Schools

Some of the best schools in the country are state run and offer tremendously marked down prices to state residents. You should look into attending schools in your state before setting your eyes on out-of-state institutions.

“The average tuition at a public, in-state school is $9,750 per year, and the average tuition at a public, out-of-state school is $28,386 per year,” the Ramsey Solutions team wrote. “That’s a yearly difference of more than $18,000! If it’s an out-of-state private college, the tuition skyrockets even more.”

Always Ask About Student Discounts

Students of all ages should be milking student discounts wherever they’re available. Don’t be shy to ask any business you visit whether they offer a discount.

