DATAGROUP Full Year 2024 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS In Line

DATAGROUP (ETR:D6H) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €533.8m (up 7.7% from FY 2023).

Net income: €26.2m (down 6.7% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 4.9% (down from 5.7% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €3.13 (down from €3.37 in FY 2023).

DATAGROUP Revenues Beat Expectations

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 1.5%. Earnings per share (EPS) was mostly in line with analyst estimates.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.3% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.4% growth forecast for the IT industry in Germany.

Risk Analysis

